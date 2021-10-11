Oikos Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $6,781.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

