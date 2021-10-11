OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $506,454.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,465.68 or 1.00054742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00502731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004442 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,420,671 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

