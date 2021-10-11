Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 8,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,357,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

