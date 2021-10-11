OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.00. 6,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 749,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,073,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,549 shares of company stock worth $8,441,942 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

