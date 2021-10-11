Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.