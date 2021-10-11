Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $18.06

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $17.17. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 25 shares.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

