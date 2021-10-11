OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $14.02 or 0.00024379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00293865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

