Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.10 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005401 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00315700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,275 coins and its circulating supply is 562,959 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

