Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

OMC opened at $75.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

