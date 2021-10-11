OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)
OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.