OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.