OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

