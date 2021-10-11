On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.31 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

About ON

