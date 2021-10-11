ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.80.

