ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.80.

