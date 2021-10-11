ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

