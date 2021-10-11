ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

