ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.73

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 8979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

The company has a market cap of $907.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ON24 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

