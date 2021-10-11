One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,776 shares of company stock valued at $785,774 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,175. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

