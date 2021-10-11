ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.82. 44,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.