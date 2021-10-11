ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.53

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 8272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

