OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

