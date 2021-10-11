Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 18.3%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 1,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

