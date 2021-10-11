Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.01

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $883.53 million and $191.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00434454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013366 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025370 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

