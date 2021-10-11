Ontology Price Tops $0.91 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $798.43 million and approximately $195.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00415237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012509 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024879 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

