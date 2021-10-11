OpenOcean Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00125315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.03 or 0.99615065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.71 or 0.06096035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.