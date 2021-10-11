Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.89 and a 200-day moving average of $344.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

