Oppenheimer Weighs in on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $140.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $107,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

