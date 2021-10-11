OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $337,089.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $337,089.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

