Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. Oracle has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

