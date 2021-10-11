Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 7.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

