Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $826,918.71 and approximately $13.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00331696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00243022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00550212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004267 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

