OREO 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,231.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OREO has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. OREO has a total market capitalization of $9,110.08 and approximately $12,231.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

