Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $108,913.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

