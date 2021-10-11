Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

