Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.21. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market cap of $793.62 million and a P/E ratio of -32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

