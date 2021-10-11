Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 291.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

