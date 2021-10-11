Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.