Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Robert W. Baird

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

