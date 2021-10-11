Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,867. The company has a market cap of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

