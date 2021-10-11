Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.09.

TSE:OVV opened at C$47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.14. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$10.62 and a twelve month high of C$48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

