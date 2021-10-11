Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.56

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 5718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

