OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $979,993.84 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $979,993.84 and $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

