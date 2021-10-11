Oxen Trading Up 42.1% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $39.48 million and $112,926.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.27 or 0.06160105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00309397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.76 or 0.01046906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00485487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00340144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00308752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004858 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,584,243 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

