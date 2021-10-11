Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $134.29 million and approximately $923,874.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,034,924 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.