PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $89.13 million and $1.02 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014064 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004592 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,536,763,350 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

