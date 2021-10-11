PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.