Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.00

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 7071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

