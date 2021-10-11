Pacoca Price Tops $0.43 (PACOCA)

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pacoca has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Pacoca

Pacoca’s total supply is 70,356,037 coins and its circulating supply is 64,314,332 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Buying and Selling Pacoca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pacoca directly using US dollars.

