PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

