PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

