PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.61

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.